PIONEER SQUARES Key Lime Pie CBG:THC gummies are gluten-free, vegan and Kosher. Candied artisan fruit candy chew. We start with a tart lime candy chew and add a sweet candied lime slice in the middle.
100mgCBG:100mgTHC per bag, 10mgCBD:10mgTHC per gummy.
Ingredients: Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla Extract (Vanilla Beans, Water, Ethyl Alcohol)), Sugar, Water, Fruit Pectin (Sucrose, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid), Lime (Lime, Sugar, Sodium Metabisulfite), Lime Crystals (Citric Acid, Lime Oil, Lime Juice, Ascorbic Acid, Organic Dried Cane Syrup), Cannabis Extraction, Hemp Extract, Natural Key Lime Flavor (Safflower Oil, Natural Flavors), Citric Acid, Canola Oil, Baking Soda, Agar Agar
Craft Elixirs LLC is based out of Seattle and started up in 2013 as a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from seasonal and local Washington State ingredients.
We have since grown to produce award-winning edibles that range from sweet to savory. Pioneer Squares Fruit Noms are pectin-based, vegan, gluten free and Kosher certified. These artisan fruit chews are sure to satisfy while giving a sweet edible high. Pioneer Squares Dank Chews deliver a rich, dense, caramel-like chew. An experience of flavor and texture unlike any other edible in the market. Also, vegan, gluten free and Kosher certified.
We stand apart in the world of Cannabis-infused products by offering a truly artisan line of goodies. By using simple, clean ingredients in creative ways we produce an exciting variety of flavors and handcrafted THC, CBD, CBN & CBG infusions to elevate your body, mind and soul.
To ensure total purity and consistency in our product, Craft Elixirs has perfected our in-house small batch Cannabis extraction method. It all starts with our close relationships to the finest local Washington growers to process a full-spectrum oil with a complex mix of cannabinoids with natural terpenes. We make our whole plant Cannabis extract the old-fashioned way; by rinsing plant material with a certified Kosher, organic sugar cane alcohol to produce a pure concentrate that is gluten-free and non-GMO. The result is a thick amber oil that is potent, stable, and a key element to the quality of everything we make.
Our edibles are all gluten-free, vegan, Kosher certified and delicious. We can be found in most Washington based dispensaries.
License(s)
- WA, US: 415697
