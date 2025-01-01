PIONEER SQUARES Peach Mango CBG:THC gummies are gluten-free, vegan and Kosher. Candied artisan fruit candy chew. We start with a tart peach candy-base and add a sweet candied mango in the middle.



100mgCBG:100mgTHC per bag, 10mgCBD:10mgTHC per gummy.



Ingredients: Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla Extract [Vanilla Beans, Water, Ethyl Alcohol]), Sugar, Water, Fruit Pectin (Sucrose, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid), Dried Mango (Mango, sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite, Color [FD&C Yellow #6, Yellow #5]), Cannabis Alcohol Extraction, Citric Acid, Baking Soda, Natural Peach Flavor (Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Alcohol, Water, Triethyl Citrate, Natural Flavors), Natural Mango Nectarine Flavor (Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Flavors), Canola Oil, Agar Agar