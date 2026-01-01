Ellora 20 mg THC-Infused Spirit Alternative is crafted with premium hemp-derived THC and an award-winning blend of natural flavors designed to elevate every sip. As the strongest product in its category, Ellora 20 mg delivers bold effects without sacrificing taste.



Bright citrus, smooth blue agave, and delicate floral notes come together for a refined, balanced profile that shines through in any glass. Perfect for mixing into mocktails, enjoying straight, or sipping over the rocks, Ellora provides highly spirited flavors and highly potent effects.



Unlike alcohol, Ellora goes down smooth – no burn, no bite – just clean, genuine deliciousness. Each bottle contains 340 mg of THC, with 20 mg per serving, offering a smooth, euphoric experience that begins to set in as little as 15 minutes.



Ellora is full-panel, lab-tested for quality and purity, and available for adults across the country to order.