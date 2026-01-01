About this product
Ellora 20 mg THC-Infused Spirit Alternative is crafted with premium hemp-derived THC and an award-winning blend of natural flavors designed to elevate every sip. As the strongest product in its category, Ellora 20 mg delivers bold effects without sacrificing taste.
Bright citrus, smooth blue agave, and delicate floral notes come together for a refined, balanced profile that shines through in any glass. Perfect for mixing into mocktails, enjoying straight, or sipping over the rocks, Ellora provides highly spirited flavors and highly potent effects.
Unlike alcohol, Ellora goes down smooth – no burn, no bite – just clean, genuine deliciousness. Each bottle contains 340 mg of THC, with 20 mg per serving, offering a smooth, euphoric experience that begins to set in as little as 15 minutes.
Ellora is full-panel, lab-tested for quality and purity, and available for adults across the country to order.
About this brand
Crescent Canna
Crescent Canna is redefining cannabis—one beverage, one venue, one market at a time. Headquartered in New Orleans and founded by longtime friends with deep roots in the Crescent City, Crescent Canna makes federally legal and award-winning cannabis products for adults across the country.
From the bestselling THC beverage in America, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, to an expanding portfolio of highly satisfying beverages, every product meets regulatory requirements and is crafted with high-quality ingredients, rigorously tested, and affordable.
With a rapidly growing presence in bars, music venues, grocery stores, and retail shelves in more than 20 states, Crescent Canna is on a mission to replace alcohol with something better: delicious and highly satisfying THC beverages that deliver a vibe, not a hangover.
