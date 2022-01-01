That’s one small bite for you; one giant leap for wellness! Conquer the moon with our new Delta-9 THC gummies. Packed with 12 mg of Delta-9 THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummy, our Canna Moons have enough fuel to take you wherever you want to go.



You're in control of your space mission. Whether you want to eat a full moon, a waxing crescent, or a waning gibbous, you're guaranteed to have an out-of-this-world experience with these yummy THC gummies.



Try one of the most delicious flavors in the galaxy! These Delta-9 gummies are satisfyingly sweet and sour, with natural green apple flavoring.



Launch yourself into orbit and leave your troubles behind. You can relax knowing that Crescent Canna's D9 gummies are meticulously crafted, lab-tested for quality, and officially registered with the Louisiana Department of Health.