Enjoy an indulgent twist on a classic treat! Peanut Butter THC Chocolate-Dipped Delights combine dark chocolate, smooth peanut butter, and a potent dose of THC.



Each THC chocolate is infused with 40 mg of THC, so each box of 6 THC chocolates contains a total of 240 mg of THC. Whether you’re savoring a solo moment or sharing with friends, every bite delivers on flavor as well as delightful effects.



Peanut Butter THC Chocolate-Dipped Delights are full-panel lab-tested for quality and purity. Made with hemp-derived THC, they’re available for adults across the country.

