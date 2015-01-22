About this strain
A strong plant that is easy to grow. This Afghani is a mostly Indica inbred to produce thick and heavy buds. This variety has dark green leaves and calyxes that turn purple at flowering. Medium-high leaf to flower ratio with a subtle aroma and a very good high.
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
