8" Bagel is an indica dominant hybrid strain from Cresco that is the offspring of parent strains GMO crossed with Project 4516. Featuring prominent terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene, you may notice notes of cinnamon, citrus, hops, pine, and lavender upon consumption. This indica strain may leave users feeling relaxed, uplifted, and calm leading to a sense of sleepiness.

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more