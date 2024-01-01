A bouquet that pops!​ 814 Fireworks is a sativa bred from crossing MAC with Wedding Cake x Grandpa's Breath. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool create a bouquet of aromas including spice, musk, fuel, floral and nutty notes. Intended effects include a cerebral, uplifted yet relaxing feeling.​

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

