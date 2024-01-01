814 Fireworks Sativa Live Resin Sauce 1g

by Cresco
About this product

A bouquet that pops!​ 814 Fireworks is a sativa bred from crossing MAC with Wedding Cake x Grandpa's Breath. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool create a bouquet of aromas including spice, musk, fuel, floral and nutty notes. Intended effects include a cerebral, uplifted yet relaxing feeling.​
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

814 Fireworks is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Gelato (Pheno 7). This strain is a colorful and potent hybrid that offers a balanced and uplifting high. 814 Fireworks has a sweet and creamy aroma with hints of citrus and diesel. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. 814 Fireworks is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 814 Fireworks effects include creativity, focus, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose 814 Fireworks when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and appetite loss. Bred by Cresco, 814 Fireworks features flavors like sweet, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of 814 Fireworks typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a colorful and potent hybrid that can boost your mood and energy, 814 Fireworks might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 814 Fireworks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

