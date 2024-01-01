A bouquet that pops!​ 814 Fireworks is a sativa bred from crossing MAC with Wedding Cake x Grandpa's Breath. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool create a bouquet of aromas including spice, musk, fuel, floral and nutty notes. Intended effects include a cerebral, uplifted yet relaxing feeling.​

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

