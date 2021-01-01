About this product
Looking for a strain that will provide a cerebral experience and may help improve your mood? Look no further than 814 Fireworks from Cresco! This sativa offspring of MAC x Gelato (Pheno 7) boasts a terpene profile that includes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool; creating flavor and aromas that include orange, hops, pine, and lavender.
Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool
Flavor: Orange, Hops, Pine, Lavender, Cinnamon
Reported Effects: Happy, Cerebral, Relaxing
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
