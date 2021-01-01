Looking for a strain that will provide a cerebral experience and may help improve your mood? Look no further than 814 Fireworks from Cresco! This sativa offspring of MAC x Gelato (Pheno 7) boasts a terpene profile that includes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool; creating flavor and aromas that include orange, hops, pine, and lavender.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool

Flavor: Orange, Hops, Pine, Lavender, Cinnamon

Reported Effects: Happy, Cerebral, Relaxing



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.