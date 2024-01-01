A bouquet that pops!​ 814 Fireworks is a sativa bred from crossing MAC with Wedding Cake x Grandpa's Breath. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool create a bouquet of aromas including spice, musk, fuel, floral and nutty notes. Intended effects include a cerebral, uplifted yet relaxing feeling.​

--

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

