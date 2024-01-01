A bouquet that pops!​ 814 Fireworks is a sativa bred from crossing MAC with Wedding Cake x Grandpa's Breath. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool create a bouquet of aromas including spice, musk, fuel, floral and nutty notes. Intended effects include a cerebral, uplifted yet relaxing feeling.​

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

