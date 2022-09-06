About this product
8th Bagel is an indica strain from Cresco Labs that is the offspring of parent strains GMO crossed with Project 4516. Featuring prominent terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene, you may notice notes of cinnamon, citrus, hops, pine, and lavender upon consumption. This indica strain may leave patients feeling relaxed, uplifted, and calm leading to a sense of sedation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
