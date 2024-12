Apple Gas is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Apples & Bananas with Grape Gasoline. Top terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool create heavy initial aromas of fuel that develop into sour apples and spice. This strain’s high may fill you with attentiveness and energy but also offer potential relaxation.

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

