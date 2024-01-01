Apples and Bananas is a cross between ([Platinum Cookies x Grandaddy Purple] x Blue Power) x Gelatti. This strain has a sweet fruity flavor with notes of bananas, sour apples, and pepper on the exhale. The aroma is spicy and sharp with a chemical diesel overtone. Apples and Bananas may have uplifting effects that fill your mind with happiness and potentially allow for creativity to flow through. This strain is great for daytime use.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

