Banana Cooler Hybrid Live Resin Sauce 0.84g

by Cresco
About this product

The best of the bunch. Banana Cooler #8, bred from crossing Banana Cream Cake with Biscotti X Sherb, is a helpful hybrid. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool gather to create sweet, earthy aromas and similar flavors, with the addition of a certain woodiness. Like a trip to the water cooler, this strain’s high may be happy, relaxing, and calm. Clock out, light up, and relax some.
--
A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.
About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

