The best of the bunch. Banana Cooler #8, bred from crossing Banana Cream Cake with Biscotti X Sherb, is a helpful hybrid. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool gather to create sweet, earthy aromas and similar flavors, with the addition of a certain woodiness. Like a trip to the water cooler, this strain’s high may be happy, relaxing, and calm. Clock out, light up, and relax some.

A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

