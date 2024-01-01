The best of the bunch. Banana Cooler #8, bred from crossing Banana Cream Cake with Biscotti X Sherb, is a helpful hybrid. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool gather to create sweet, earthy aromas and similar flavors, with the addition of a certain woodiness. Like a trip to the water cooler, this strain’s high may be happy, relaxing, and calm. Clock out, light up, and relax some. -- A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. -- Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.
