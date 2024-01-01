Banana Cream Cake​ is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Animal Cookies X Sunset Sherbet X Banana OG with Jealousy. Top terpenes d-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce aromas of vanilla cake, grapey sweetness, and fresh banana. Get ready for potentially bubbly energy, as this strain may provide giggles, relaxation, and general happiness.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

