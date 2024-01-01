Banana Cream Cake​ is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Animal Cookies X Sunset Sherbet X Banana OG with Jealousy. Top terpenes d-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce aromas of vanilla cake, grapey sweetness, and fresh banana. Get ready for potentially bubbly energy, as this strain may provide giggles, relaxation, and general happiness.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

