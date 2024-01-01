Banana Cream Cake Hybrid Live Resin Budder 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Banana Cream Cake​ is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Animal Cookies X Sunset Sherbet X Banana OG with Jealousy. Top terpenes d-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce aromas of vanilla cake, grapey sweetness, and fresh banana. Get ready for potentially bubbly energy, as this strain may provide giggles, relaxation, and general happiness.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cream Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, so this strain may overwhelm some novice cannabis consumers. Leafly readers say Banana Cake produces giggly, happy, and relaxing effects. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a creamy and cool aroma on the exhale with notes of pear, chestnut, and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and pain. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.


Breeder In House Genetics also has a Banana Cake, which is Banana OG x Wedding Cake. In House Genetics Banana Cake is a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.


About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

