Banana Macaroon, a hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, was born from the #4 phenotype of Do-Si-Dos crossed with Banana Punch. A main terpene profile of Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene create notes of citrus, hops, basil, and earthy pine. Patients may expect a balanced, relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
