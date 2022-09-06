About this product
Parent strains Wedding Cake BX1 #3 crossed with Banana OG F3 produced this indica offspring from Cresco Labs, Banana OG! This strain features a unique terpene profile consisting of Terpinolene, Ocimene, Limonene, and Myrcene. This terpene profile creates notes of turpentine, earthiness, citrus, hops, and lavender. Patients may experience general body relief along with cerebral effects, leading to a sense of relaxation and sedation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
