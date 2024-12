A classic dessert such as this one commands reverence. Bananas Foster, a delightful sativa was achieved from crossing Sugar Daddy and Lemon Banana Sherbet to immaculate results. Prevalent terpenes Terpinolene, B-Myrcene, and B-Caryophyllene provide salivating aromas of candied lemons, bananas, and pine. Flambé a little of this flower and those aromas transform into flavors of sweet earthiness, rich banana, and sweet limes. Similar to a sugar rush, you may experience uplifted mood and happiness then mellowed out by an eventual sedating wave. Let your sweet tooth win and dig in.

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

