Berry Gelato is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Lemon Cherry Gelato with Strawberry Fritter. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene result in a strong sour cherry candy smell with berries and citrus mixed in. Expect a potentially uplifted energy that may still be a very relaxing experience overall. ​

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

