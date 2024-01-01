Berry Gelato is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Lemon Cherry Gelato with Strawberry Fritter. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene result in a strong sour cherry candy smell with berries and citrus mixed in. Expect a potentially uplifted energy that may still be a very relaxing experience overall. ​

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

