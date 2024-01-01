Berry Gelato is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Lemon Cherry Gelato with Strawberry Fritter. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene result in a strong sour cherry candy smell with berries and citrus mixed in. Expect a potentially uplifted energy that may still be a very relaxing experience overall. ​

Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

