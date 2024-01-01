Berry Gelato Sativa Live Resin Sugar 1g

Cresco
Berry Gelato is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Lemon Cherry Gelato with Strawberry Fritter. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene result in a strong sour cherry candy smell with berries and citrus mixed in. Expect a potentially uplifted energy that may still be a very relaxing experience overall. ​
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

Berry Gelato, also called "Blueberry Gelato," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. This strain is potent and produces psychedelic effects that are clear-headed and functional. In large doses, Berry Gelato will relax your muscles and convince your body it's time to chill. This strain features aromatic fruity flavors with earthy undertones. The high THC content of Berry Gelato (21% THC) makes it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Growers say Berry Gelato has light to dark green foliage with thick orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Emerald Family Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

