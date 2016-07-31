About this product
Big Bang OG is a balanced strain bred from crossing Sherb with Gelato. Main terpenes like β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol unite to produce aromas of sweet cream, bitter citrus peel, and floral notes, with similar flavors, plus a mild spice. Watch your worries poof away with a potential wave of physical comfort and mental lightness.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
