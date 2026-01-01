About this product
Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Billy Ocean is a hybrid that comes from crossing Forbidden Z with Caribbean Cookies to delightful results. A terpene profile led Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool result in a combination of tropical plum candy flavors. Let the waves of potentially joyous, cerebral, and physical sensations wash over you as Billy changes the tides.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
