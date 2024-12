Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, potentially numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for users looking for effects that may promote physical comfort. Bio Jesus combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

