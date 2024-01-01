Don’t let the name fool you. Bitter Orange is a balanced strain bred from crossing Wedding Cake with Mimosa. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool bloom into a supremely orangey aroma and taste that’s juiced up with some diesel. Expect a potential bright, uplifting feeling that may transition into a nice wave of relaxation.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

