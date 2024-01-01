Bitter Orange Hybrid Live Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Don’t let the name fool you. Bitter Orange is a balanced strain bred from crossing Wedding Cake with Mimosa. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool bloom into a supremely orangey aroma and taste that’s juiced up with some diesel. Expect a potential bright, uplifting feeling that may transition into a nice wave of relaxation.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Bitter Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Bitter Orange is a delightful strain known for its invigorating effects and tantalizing citrus aroma that sets it apart from the rest. Bitter Orange boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-balanced and flavorful experience. Leafly customers looking to boost their mood and stay active will love this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bitter Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Bitter Orange features flavors like zesty citrus, tangy orange, and sweet undertones, providing a refreshing and fruity smoking experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and uplifting effects. The average price of Bitter Orange typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a flavorful and mood-enhancing cannabis strain. Bitter Orange stands out in the world of cannabis with its unique citrusy profile and well-balanced effects, making it a must-try for both novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bitter Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Cresco

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

