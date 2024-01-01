Don’t let the name fool you. Bitter Orange is a balanced strain bred from crossing Wedding Cake with Mimosa. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool bloom into a supremely orangey aroma and taste that’s juiced up with some diesel. Expect a potential bright, uplifting feeling that may transition into a nice wave of relaxation.

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more