Blue Pave is a cross between Paris OG x The Menthol. The aroma on this strain is woody and piney with a spicy pepper and menthol overtone. The flavor is citrusy with hints of mint, pine, and spicy pepper. Blue Pave may have relaxing, calm effects with a sense of creativity that allows you to take on any task, potentially followed by sleepiness helping you doze off into your thoughts. This strain is great for nighttime use.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

--

**Individual Packaging May Vary**

read more