About this product
Blue Sapphire is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing V6 Haze with Blulato. Main terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and Limonene produce impressive aromas and flavors of creamy vanilla, herbal spice, and soft earthiness. As this jewel begins to shine, you may experience clear-headedness and a potential boost in creativity, underscored by a sense of physical relaxation.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Blue Sapphire is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing V6 Haze with Blulato. Main terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and Limonene produce impressive aromas and flavors of creamy vanilla, herbal spice, and soft earthiness. As this jewel begins to shine, you may experience clear-headedness and a potential boost in creativity, underscored by a sense of physical relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item