Blueberry Muffin is a balanced strain bred from crossing Razzleberry with Purple Panty Dropper. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene mix to produce aromas and flavors of blueberry muffin batter, sweet vanilla, and soft notes of floral spice. As you indulge in this baked good, you may experience a smooth and functional blend of warmth, uplifted mood, and physical relaxation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
