Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.



Campfire Chem blends Ice Cream Cake with Chem Scout so you can unwind in the best way. Top terps Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene deliver a classic blend of woody earthiness and gas that may bring a warm wave of calm and relaxation.