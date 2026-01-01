About this product
Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.
Campfire Chem blends Ice Cream Cake with Chem Scout so you can unwind in the best way. Top terps Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene deliver a classic blend of woody earthiness and gas that may bring a warm wave of calm and relaxation.
Campfire Chem blends Ice Cream Cake with Chem Scout so you can unwind in the best way. Top terps Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene deliver a classic blend of woody earthiness and gas that may bring a warm wave of calm and relaxation.
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About this product
Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.
Campfire Chem blends Ice Cream Cake with Chem Scout so you can unwind in the best way. Top terps Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene deliver a classic blend of woody earthiness and gas that may bring a warm wave of calm and relaxation.
Campfire Chem blends Ice Cream Cake with Chem Scout so you can unwind in the best way. Top terps Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene deliver a classic blend of woody earthiness and gas that may bring a warm wave of calm and relaxation.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
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