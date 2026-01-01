Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown. ​



Campfire Chem blends Pinnacle with Ethanol so you can unwind in the best way. Top terps Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene deliver a classic blend of woody earthiness and gas that may bring a warm wave of calm and relaxation.