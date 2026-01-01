About this product
Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Canal Street Runtz is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Pre-64 Runtz with THC Bomb. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Humulene ripen into aromas of tropical fruits, berry syrup, creamy sweetness, and earthy spice with flavors of sugary fruit, earthy gas, and a creamy finish. Map things out with a potentially long-lasting uplift in mood and body-heavy sensations.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
