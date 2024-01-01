Candy Fumez​ is a hybrid bred from crossing Zkittles with Sherbanger. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene shine as sweet lime and blueberry candy aromas mingle with cherry and gas. Inhale and you may experience euphoria, relaxation, and sedattion. Exhale and let potential peace of mind and body commence.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

