Candy Fumez​ is a hybrid bred from crossing Zkittles with Sherbanger. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene shine as sweet lime and blueberry candy aromas mingle with cherry and gas. Inhale and you may experience euphoria, relaxation, and sedattion. Exhale and let potential peace of mind and body commence.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

