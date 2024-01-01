Candy Fumez​ is a hybrid bred from crossing Zkittles with Sherbanger. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene shine as sweet lime and blueberry candy aromas mingle with cherry and gas. Inhale and you may experience euphoria, relaxation, and sedattion. Exhale and let potential peace of mind and body commence.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

