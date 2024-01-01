Candy Fumez Hybrid Live Resin Sugar 0.5g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Candy Fumez​ is a hybrid bred from crossing Zkittles with Sherbanger. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene shine as sweet lime and blueberry candy aromas mingle with cherry and gas. Inhale and you may experience euphoria, relaxation, and sedattion. Exhale and let potential peace of mind and body commence.
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Oooh, wee—watch out for this Bloom Seed Co-bred sweet, pungent hybrid uniting the tropical Z strain with the fuel and creamy berry of Sherbanger. A Candy Fumez from California growers Greendawg won ‘Best of the Rest’ at the Transbay Challenge V statewide Finals in LA in October 2023. But honestly, it could have won the entire event. Bloom Seed Co worked with Boston Roots to improve the Z genetics with Sherbanger’s banging shape, size, density, and bling. Watch out for it in flower, and even more pungent extract.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

