About this product
Chaos Kush is a new hybrid offering from Cresco that is very balanced and may provide uplifting effects that is great for anytime use. A cross between Sugar Daddy and Rollins strains, top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene create a taste and aroma profile of earthy pine, turpentine, cinnamon, and hops.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Ocimene
Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Turpentine, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Balanced
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Ocimene
Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Turpentine, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Balanced
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.