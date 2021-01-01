About this product

Chaos Kush is a new hybrid offering from Cresco that is very balanced and may provide uplifting effects that is great for anytime use. A cross between Sugar Daddy and Rollins strains, top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene create a taste and aroma profile of earthy pine, turpentine, cinnamon, and hops.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Ocimene

Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Turpentine, Earthy, Pine

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Balanced



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.