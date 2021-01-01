Cresco
Chaos Kush Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg
About this product
Chaos Kush is a new hybrid offering from Cresco that is very balanced and may provide uplifting effects that is great for anytime use. A cross between Sugar Daddy and Rollins strains, top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene create a taste and aroma profile of earthy pine, turpentine, cinnamon, and hops.
—
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Ocimene
Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Turpentine, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Balanced
—
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
—
