Chem 91 x Purple Urkle is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Chemdawg with Grand Daddy Purp. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and d-Limonene bring serious sweet grape aromas. This strain’s a beautiful balance of up and down, with potentially calming, relaxing effects balanced out by what may be a boost in energy and mood.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 840mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more