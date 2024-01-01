Chem Cookies is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Chem 91 with Girl Scout Cookies. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene produce a strong minty and gassy aroma with notes of spice and sweetness. Great for unwinding after a long day, this strain may instill feelings of sleepiness and euphoria and may promote physical comfort. Get the pajamas on, a glass of milk and a bowl of your favorite cookies.

A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

