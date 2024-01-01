Chem Cookies Indica Live Resin Sugar 0.84g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
  • Photo of Chem Cookies Indica Live Resin Sugar 0.84g
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Chem Cookies is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Chem 91 with Girl Scout Cookies. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene produce a strong minty and gassy aroma with notes of spice and sweetness. Great for unwinding after a long day, this strain may instill feelings of sleepiness and euphoria and may promote physical comfort. Get the pajamas on, a glass of milk and a bowl of your favorite cookies.
--
A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item