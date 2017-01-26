Make room on your sash and in your stash. Chem Scout is an indica bred from crossing Chem 91 with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Limonene produce serious herbal, earthy aromas with similar flavors of nostalgic skunkiness. You may feel uplifted with potential euphoria that unfolds into a general calm. It might be time for some snacks and a date with your favorite corner of the couch.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

