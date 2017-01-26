Chem Scout Indica Live Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Make room on your sash and in your stash. Chem Scout is an indica bred from crossing Chem 91 with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Limonene produce serious herbal, earthy aromas with similar flavors of nostalgic skunkiness. You may feel uplifted with potential euphoria that unfolds into a general calm. It might be time for some snacks and a date with your favorite corner of the couch.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Fransisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time. 

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

